UPS driver left note behind after running over woman's dog

'Sorry but I backed over Tobey. He's dead': The heartless letter UPS driver left behind after killing Washington state woman's 14-year-old dog Cynthia Wakelin's 14-year-old sharpei-terrier mix was run over by a UPS driver while she wasn't home last week Wakelin, who lives on a remote lot in Bellingham, Washington state, says she usually lets her two dogs roam free on the four-acre grounds She says she wishes the driver would have called her after the incident instead of leaving a note behind and her dog's torn up body in the woods UPS sent a supervisor out to speak with Wakelin on Friday, but she says she hasn't heard anything else from the company yet A Bellingham, Washington woman says a UPS driver ran over and killed her 14-year-old dog when he was trying to deliver a package to her last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.