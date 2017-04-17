Troopers seek witnesses of crash that fractured Bellingham mana s skull

State troopers are looking for witnesses of a crash last week south of Ferndale that left a man with a fractured skull and other severe injuries. So far the evidence shows Felipe Sanchez, 39, started to move to the left lane to pass a red Chevrolet GMT 400 pickup around 9:45 p.m. April 10 while northbound on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.

