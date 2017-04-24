Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of April 27, 2017

"Here Lies Love" traces the non-violent restoration of democracy in the Philippines in 1986 and follows the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of the controversial First Lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos, on stage through May 28 at Seattle Repertory Theatre in Seattle Center. Nicole J. Georges is one the participants in Western Washington University's Queer Comics Convention, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Academic West building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.