Story Lead Image

Dog owners could face new penalties in Washington if they tie up or "tether" their dogs in an inhumane way. Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it illegal for a person to leave a dog tethered for a reckless period of time without providing him or her with adequate access to food, water and shelter.
