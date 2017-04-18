See why they call it the Hundred Acre Wood
A free guided tour of the new Chuckanut Community Forest on Sunday showcases a new program called Parkscriptions, aimed at addressing a range of health issues by encouraging more local residents to use the network of greenways around Bellingham. "Most people still endearingly refer to it as the Hundred Acre Wood," said Todd Elsworth of Recreation Northwest, a local nonprofit that promotes outdoor recreation and conservation.
