Road crews get first look at Artist Point in spring 2017

Road crews strapped on snowshoes Wednesday, April 12 to check depths at the end of Mount Baker Highway at Artist Point, a popular summer destination that typically is accessible by vehicle only from June to September. They found at least 42 feet of snow at the Lake Ann parking lot, and 31 feet at the top parking lot.

