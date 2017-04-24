Rainy season wasna t a record a " but it made the top 10
Whatcom County residents might remember the winter of 2016-2017 for its snowfall and chilly temperatures, and it now joins the record books as among the wettest for the Bellingham area. With 33.67 inches of precipitation from October 2016 to April 2017, the rainy season ranks 10th in the 60 years since official records started being kept at Bellingham International Airport, said meteorologist Mike McFarlane at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
