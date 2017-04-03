Radio Shack closing its Bellingham store
The Radio Shack-Sprint store at the Lakeway Center near Whole Foods is offering discounts of up to 50 percent off, according to signs posted on the windows. The company that operates the electronics stores announced in early March that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy .
