Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard
Ferndale Police say Christopher Gregory Koop killed his father William Herman Koop Jr., hid the body in the garage of his father's home and started to dig a grave in the backyard. Christopher Koop was arrested early Wednesday morning, April 26, after a family member reported William Koop missing.
Read more at Bellingham Herald.
