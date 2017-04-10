Police make arrest, recover one compu...

Police make arrest, recover one computer from November burglary at Bellingham High

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A Bellingham man was involved in stealing more than $10,000 worth of electronics from Bellingham High School in November 2016, police said. Daniel Lee Wilson, 38, of Bellingham, was booked into Whatcom County Jail at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property, according to jail records.

