New leadership for The Bellingham Herald
David Zeeck is assuming responsibility for The Bellingham Herald in addition to his role as president and publisher of The News Tribune in Tacoma and The Olympian, according to an announcement from McClatchy, which owns the three media companies. Mark Owings will be leaving the company May 5. He's been with The Herald since 1998 and became publisher in 2010.
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
