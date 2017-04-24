Letting it fly: Bellingham adopts an official flag
City Council members passed a resolution Monday to adopt the green, blue and white Bellingham flag that has been flying around town since it was introduced last year. "The people of the city who support this flag, who fly this flag all over the place, who are bringing it all over the world, are saying 'this is who we are,'" said council member Pinky Vargas.
