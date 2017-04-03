Know these two? Theya re suspected of stealing from laundry machines, Bellingham police say
Surveillance video posted to the Bellingham Police Department's Facebook page Saturday shows two people suspected of stealing "hundreds" from coin-operated laundry machines earlier this month. Police are asking the public to help identify the pair.
