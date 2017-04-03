How fast is Bellingham moving up the metro population list?
The area ranked 203rd highest out of 382 metro areas in 2016, up six spots compared to the previous year, according to data from the U.S. Census . That made the Bellingham metro area the fifth-highest mover, according to the website LawnStarter.com .
