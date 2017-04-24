Holiday Inn's New Look Was Designed for the Millennial Mindset
Has "Millennial mindset" just become a euphemism for "smart" and "decent" these days? Either way, it's welcome, especially when it comes to hotel design. The newly opened 153-room Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham in Bellingham, Washington is the first Holiday Inn to show off the brand's new H4 guest room design.
