Herea s why more patients turning to ...

Herea s why more patients turning to outpatient surgical clinics for complex procedures

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Anesthesiologist Dr. Katherine Podorean, M.D., prepares for another surgery in operating room 5 at Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center on Wednesday morning Jan. 18, 2017, at Peace Health Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash. Scrub technician Allison Little, CST, left, prepares surgical instruments for Dr. Christopher Van Hofwegen, M.D., right, as physician assistant Frazier Coe, PA-C, helps during rotator cuff surgery on patient Lee Thorsteinson in operating room 5 at Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center on Wednesday morning Jan. 18, 2017, at Peace Health Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,103 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC