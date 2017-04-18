Hawaii Prepping Like Ita s 1981 for P...

Hawaii Prepping Like Ita s 1981 for Possible Nuclear Attack

The Statehouse Public Safety Committee in Hawaii unanimously passed a resolution, letting the public know the government is taking steps to protect its citizens in a worst-case scenario. "They're getting state funding to reequip Cold War-era fallout shelters, many stocked with medical kits, food and sanitary kits - but they haven't been updated since 1981," Glenn said Monday on radio.

