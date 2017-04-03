Fugitive with record of sex crimes, bank robberies a possibly en route to Bellingham,a police warn
Bellingham police want the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man with a criminal record spanning decades - beatings, sexual assaults and bank robberies - because he may be en route to Whatcom County. State and federal warrants were issued last week for Jerry Dee Catlett, 56, for violating probation in his bank robbery cases.
