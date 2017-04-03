Feds call Nooksack tribal council 'illegitimate' and 'abusive'
So begins a brief filed this week by the U.S. government in a federal-court case revolving around a long-running disenrollment fight in the Nooksack tribe, east of Bellingham. The brief gets steadily more scathing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC