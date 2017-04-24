Farmer accused of starving more than 20 cattle, pigs
Whatcom Humane Society officials say a dairy farmer near Bellingham neglected more than 20 cattle and pigs for so long that some needed to be euthanized. The Bellingham Herald reports 34-year-old Seth Snook, owner of Snook Brook Farms in Ferndale, faces five counts of animal cruelty.
