Earth Day, a oeDirtya Dan Harris fun and Trivia Bee among weekend options
Earth Day, "Dirty" Dan Harris Day and the CASCADIA Women's International Film Festival are among the events taking place in Bellingham and Whatcom County. Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association invites the public to its annual potting party from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3057 E. Bakerview Road.
