Community Connections | Camping out a...

Community Connections | Camping out and cleaning up

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Soils are very saturated this spring and over 100 landslides and ground failures have already World reader John Marshall was walking his dog around Hay Canyon when he ran into Shane Mends, a camper from Bellingham who'd begun cleaning up the area. Marshall was impressed and sent a note to The World.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC