Cleanup of homeless camp at Whatcom Falls Park was one of hundreds in Bellingham

Bellingham Police Officer Eric Osterkamp walks through a homeless man's camp at Whatcom Falls Park before a cleanup by Bellingham Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, April 18, in Bellingham. Eric Osterkamp walked through a homeless camp Tuesday at Whatcom Falls Park , pointing to stripped-down bicycle frames, luggage, tools, and some fives spots turned into latrines.

