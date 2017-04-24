City offers Port at least $300,000 to...

City offers Port at least $300,000 to benefit marine trades in exchange for shelter

Hoping to convince the Port of Bellingham to give up its option to buy the property on Roeder Avenue that is the site of a proposed homeless shelter, the City of Bellingham is offering $300,000 and additional investments for marine trade. Mayor Kelli Linville wants to put an easy-access shelter for 200 men and women at 801/807 Roeder Ave., which is on city-owned land.

