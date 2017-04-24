City offers Port at least $300,000 to benefit marine trades in exchange for shelter
Hoping to convince the Port of Bellingham to give up its option to buy the property on Roeder Avenue that is the site of a proposed homeless shelter, the City of Bellingham is offering $300,000 and additional investments for marine trade. Mayor Kelli Linville wants to put an easy-access shelter for 200 men and women at 801/807 Roeder Ave., which is on city-owned land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC