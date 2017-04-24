Callers say your kid was in a car crash, held hostage? Ita s a scam going around Whatcom County
Scammers tried to convince at least two Whatcom County residents that their family members -who were identified by name - were being held hostage after a car crash Friday morning, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office. A resident of the Blaine area got the first call at 9:25 a.m., when a cold caller claimed the resident's son and daughter had been hurt in a car crash, according to the sheriff's office.
