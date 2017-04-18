Bellingham police launch citizens on patrol program, seek volunteers
Police are looking for a few good men and women to volunteer for a new neighborhood patrol program: Bellingham Neighbors Together. Citizens will train for about two months before working on the streets as a volunteer crime watch, giving extra pairs of "eyes and ears" to the city's patrol officers, said Bellingham Police Lt.
