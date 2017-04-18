Bellingham man stabbed friend in groin, shoulder after argument, police say
A Bellingham man slashed a teenager with a knife on his shoulder, hand and groin this week at an apartment on Cottonwood Avenue, according to police. Officers responded to what sounded like a domestic argument around 5:05 a.m. Thursday in the apartments at 2812 Cottonwood Ave. Benjamin David Rooth, 21, answered the door, and said no one else was home, according to police.
