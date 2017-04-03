Bellingham man killed in crash on Lummi View Drive

A 23-year-old Bellingham man was killed when his car failed to negotiate a right-hand curve on Lummi View Drive , rolled over and struck a tree Sunday night. Juan C. Aldana was southbound in the 2100 block of Lummi View Drive, 14 miles west of Bellingham, at about 7 p.m. Sunday when he smashed into the tree.

