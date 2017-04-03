A sunny Monday at Whatcom Falls Park
Walt Hekala, president of Bellingham Metal Arts Guild, and Glenn Ishihara, past president of Mount Baker Gem and Rock Club, talk about their work and the new charity project on Thursday, March 30, at Bellingham Metal Arts Guild in Bellingham. EPA officials are conducting an emergency cleanup of the TreOil Industries site on Aldergrove Road near Ferndale, Wash.
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
