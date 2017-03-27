Why is this Bellingham post office closing?

The U.S. Postal Service Office in the Federal Building, 104 W. Magnolia St. in downtown Bellingham, will be closed temporarily - possibly four to five months - beginning April 1 while the building undergoes extensive renovation, Postmaster Scott Manier said Thursday. "The Post Office Boxes will remain in the building, but be relocated to the southwest corner of the first floor," Manier said in a news release.

