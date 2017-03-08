Western students pitch ideas for city parks and recreation programming

From a community garden program aimed at teaching people how to grow their own food, to an open mic night that encourages teens to get moving to live music, a group of 60 Western Washington University students gathered in the Edmonds Library Plaza Room Wednesday afternoon to unveil their ideas for parks and recreation programming in Edmonds. The visit by students in Western's Recreation Program was part of the Sustainable Cities Partnership between the university and the City of Edmonds, which was approved by the Edmonds City Council in summer 2016.

