Wayfinder Has Good Food, Great Cocktails and Solid Collaboration Beers

This shiny new Central Eastside Industrial District brewpub comes from a team that includes the affable and experienced Charlie Devereux, formerly of Double Mountain, plus Rodney Muirhead, whose Podnah's Pit rose from a humble cart to become our Restaurant of the Year back in 2011. Wayfinder has some very good food, great cocktails and very good collaboration beers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.