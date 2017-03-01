Watch the case for and against the effort to recall Senator Ericksen
Some 200-plus children, parents and others made signs and rallied to teach peace, kindness and tolerance on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Village Green in Fairhaven. They listened to kids' speeches and music and marched around the block.
