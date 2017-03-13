Watch Stephen Colbert take a swipe at EPA chief Scott Pruitt.
Pruitt pulled out an alternative fact last week when he claimed that carbon dioxide is not a "primary contributor" to global warming. Tonight! If EPA head Scott Pruitt is unsure about the causes of climate change, maybe he should consult his own agency's website #LSSC pic.twitter.com/3uH3ZCcRuj The talk show host suggested that Pruitt read his own agency's website , which clearly states: "Carbon dioxide is the primary greenhouse gas that is contributing to recent climate change."
