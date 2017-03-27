Washington lawmakers seek solution to fight over rural water uses - Tue, 28 Mar 2017 PST

In this Dec. 6, 2016 photo, Bud Breakey and his wife Deborah pose for a photo with their daughter Kaylin, by the well they paid to drill on property they own near Bellingham, Wash. The couple hopes to live on the land soon and build a house, but in October, the Washington state Supreme Court ruled that Whatcom County failed to protect water resources by allowing new wells to reduce flow in streams for fish and other uses, leaving landowners like the Breakeys in limbo.

