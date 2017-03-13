Warrant for Facebook pipeline protest data dropped
A sheriff's search warrant in northwestern Washington that sought private Facebook data as part of an investigation into a Dakota Access oil pipeline protest has been withdrawn after an American Civil Liberties Union challenge. The ACLU of Washington said in a news release that the Whatcom County prosecutor on Monday withdrew the search warrant obtained by the Whatcom County Sheriff Department.
