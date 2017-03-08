Today Native Americans marched on Was...

Today Native Americans marched on Washington for their rights - civil, treaty, and human.

Led in part by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the Native Nations Rise march was the latest mobilization in the years-long battle against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Braving a slurry of wet snow, thousands of indigenous people and their allies marched from Union Station to the White House.

