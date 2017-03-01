Timelapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School
This timelapse video shows the installation of Squalicum High School's new turf playing field for football and soccer, which was completed in the fall of 2016. The $2.5 million field is one of many school construction projects around Whatcom County in 2016-17.
