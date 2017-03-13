This dog sniffs out superbugs at the ...

This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker

Angus sniffs out the superbug Clostridium difficile, known as C-diff, as part of the K9 Infection Prevention Team that involves clinicians, housekeeping staff and a now a second dog at Vancouver General Hospital in Canada. The hospital is reviewing hygiene policies as a result of his work.

