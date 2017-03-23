Things to do in Whatcom County for th...

Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of March 23

Bellingham electro-funk's Acorn Project is bringing back "Rage the Ween!" on Friday at The Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St. The band will perform an original set as well as the music of Rage Against The Machine and Ween. Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Humanities Washington speaker and University of Washington senior lecturer Anu Taranath will discuss how kids and adults can use children's books from around the globe to navigate our complicated world in a free presentation at noon Friday at Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave. No registration is required.

