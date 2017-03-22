Sumas sex predator admits he abducted teens, raped them at knifepoint in barn

Edmund R. Olivas, also known as Michael A. Coles, makes his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court alongside Public Defender Jon Komorowski on Thursday, June 16, in Bellingham. Whatcom County Prosecutor Dave McEachran presented probable cause for holding Olivas who is accused of three counts of first-degree kidnapping and three counts of first-degree rape while armed with a deadly weapon.

