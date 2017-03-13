SLIDESHOW: Ceremony held for new judge

It was standing room only in the court room Monday, March 13, as colleagues, family and friends officially welcomed Williams Lake Provincial Court Judge Karen L. Whonnock. As a member of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation, Judge Whonnock grew up on a farm in Evelyn near Smithers, B.C. With a disproportionate number of Aboriginal people in the court system and the hope in the Cariboo Chilcotin to create a First Nations court, her appointment comes with great expectations.

