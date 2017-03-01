Sikh Coalition: After Seattle attack ...

Sikh Coalition: After Seattle attack we are vigilant

Read more: Al Jazeera

On Friday, as Deep Rai worked on his car in his driveway in the Seattle suburb of Kent, a man approached him and told him to "go back to your own country", according to witnesses. Described as six feet tall, of stocky build, and wearing a mask over his face, the man then shot at Rai and fled the scene.

