Sikh Coalition: After Seattle attack we are vigilant
On Friday, as Deep Rai worked on his car in his driveway in the Seattle suburb of Kent, a man approached him and told him to "go back to your own country", according to witnesses. Described as six feet tall, of stocky build, and wearing a mask over his face, the man then shot at Rai and fled the scene.
