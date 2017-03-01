Senate passes bill to address water rights controversy

In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Bud Breakey and his wife Deborah pose for a photo with their daughter Kaylin, 15 mos., by the water well they paid to drill on property they own near Bellingham, where they hope to eventually build a house. Several bills currently being proposed by lawmakers are taking aim at a recent Washington Supreme Court decision that put the onus on counties to determine whether water is legally available in certain rural areas before they issue building permits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.