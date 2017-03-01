Sen. Doug Ericksen to hold town hall meeting Saturday
State Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, talks to reporters Feb. 2 at the state Capitol in Olympia. Ericksen, who is serving as a state senator and a member of President Donald Trump's transition team, said the Republican majority in the state Senate can rely on him, and that he's able to do both jobs.
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
