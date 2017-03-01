Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School
Handwritten notes on the door of Meridian High School as Sen. Doug Ericksen answered questions during a town hall on Saturday morning March 4, 2017, at Meridian High School. Sen. Doug Ericksen, left, listens to constituent Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, on right in blue, of Bellingham, after a town hall on Saturday morning March 4, 2017, in the auditorium at Meridian High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC