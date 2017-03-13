Second rock slide closes Chuckanut Dr...

Second rock slide closes Chuckanut Drive again

Just hours after state transportation crews reopened Chuckanut Drive following a rock slide, a second slide blocked the highway south of Bellingham late Thursday. Crews had worked nearly two days to clear a huge boulder , a fallen tree and other debris that blocked the highway at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, just north of the highway's intersection with pacific Rim Drive.

