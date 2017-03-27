Robber beats clerk of 7-Eleven unconscious over pack of Swisher Sweets, police say
A robber knocked out the clerk of a Bellingham 7-Eleven in a severe beating early Friday, sending the 65-year-old man to St. Joseph hospital, according to police. Officers received a silent holdup alarm at 5:12 a.m. from the mini-mart at 3209 Northwest Ave. Less than a minute later, a customer called 911 because the clerk had been knocked unconscious in an apparent robbery, said Lt.
