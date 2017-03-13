Rick Lipke of Conterra Inc. explains ...

Rick Lipke of Conterra Inc. explains how easy it is to use his patented Scarab descent-control device, which replaces a heavy and complicated piece of equipment for technical rope rescue. Bellingham police take man into custody for allegedly lighting items inside his home on fire and streaming the act live on YouTube Residents react after a Bellingham police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife in downtown Bellingham Sunday afternoon, March 12. Moments before the deadly shooting, the man got into a fight on E. Holly St., where he stabbed another man in the neck and ran toward the downtown bus station as witnesses chased him.

