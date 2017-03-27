Public invited to Olympia forum on po...

Public invited to Olympia forum on possible affordable housing levy

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

A public forum on a possible housing levy for Olympia voters will run 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at United Churches, 110 11th Ave. SE in downtown Olympia. The forum is sponsored by the Home Fund, a nonprofit advocacy group that is asking Thurston County cities to put a property tax on the ballot in order to generate money for affordable housing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,768 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC